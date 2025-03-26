Company’s Office Culture Was All About Appreciation And Inclusion, So When One Employee Was Overlooked On Their Own Birthday It Felt Like A Betrayal

Office culture thrives on small gestures, from shared lunches to birthday celebrations.

But when one employee’s special day was completely overlooked, they suddenly felt totally invisible.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for telling my client my birthday and she shamed my coworkers for forgetting my birthday? I was hired last May into a company that is all about celebrating everyone.

I was asked and paid into collections for my boss’s birthday, as well as for three coworkers’ birthdays, where everyone got flowers, cake, cards, balloons, and free lunch. I sang happy birthday, participated in pictures, and joined in all the celebrations.

I also contributed to collections for coworkers when a family member passed away and for my boss for the Christmas party.

So when their birthday came around, they rightfully expected similar treatment.

My birthday was last week. I had mentioned I was excited for my birthday the week before.

Nothing. No one said a thing. No one wished me happy birthday, gave me a card, or did anything at all. It hurt, but I ignored it.

Before long, the cat was out of the bag.

Then, my client mentioned that she knew someone on the staff had a birthday near hers, and she was trying to figure out who the Pisces on staff was. She asked about it every day for two weeks. The day after my birthday, I finally told her. She had a lot to say to the staff about not celebrating my birthday in our usual fashion. It hurts that I was forgotten, but I don’t think I did anything wrong.

But their co-workers didn’t react how one would expect.

Somehow, my coworkers are blaming me for not giving them time to celebrate my birthday. (It’s literally in our computer email system—“wish your team member a happy birthday!”) AITA?

This employee gave and gave to their colleagues, but when it was their turn, everyone else came up empty handed.

What did Reddit make of this?

The forgotten employee did nothing wrong in this commenter’s eyes.

This whole corporate birthday culture actually seems pretty unfair.

Everyone else’s reactions here speak volumes about their character.

Whatever happened to just admitting you were wrong and apologizing?

Celebrations are supposed to be a two-way street.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.