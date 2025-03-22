Their Partner Didn’t Stand Up To Their Mother-In-Law For Them Over Some Leftover Pizza, So This Person Got Frustrated And Blamed Their Partner

A relationship with your mother-in-law can be complicated.

This person wants their partner to talk to their mother-in-law for them, but the partner doesn’t want to be caught in the middle.

Most recently, the situation involved pizza. Who is at fault for the lack of communication?

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA? Partner doesn’t ever stand up for me with their mother My partner and I have been in a relationship for 8 years. We’ve been married for 5. I love their mother as any person could with their in-law. That is, with in-laws who are not stereotypically horrible.

Mediation is not their partner’s strong suit.

My partner does everything under the sun for me. But when it comes to standing up for me or talking to their mother for me, they won’t. They say, “You need to talk to her because I shouldn’t be the middle person for you two”.

This person struggles communicating with their mother-in-law

I struggle with it because there’s a language barrier. But more importantly, if I bring something up, she’ll forget about it. Then, she’ll go back to whatever habit she had previously.

Their mother-in-law wanted to eat their pizza.

So recently, we were hanging out in the living room. They were on the phone, while I was reading Their mother comes into the kitchen. She says in her language that she’s going to eat (my) pizza.

They wanted their partner to say something to stop her.

Now, I planned on taking this for lunch tomorrow. And my partner looks at me, so I give them a “say something” look. Instead of saying it was mine, they suggested other food in the fridge. But to no avail, she wanted the pizza.

Now, they’re both frustrated.

I got frustrated, they got frustrated. They said, “It’s not their problem. Like her, you can just find something else in the fridge.” Am I the jerk for not agreeing with that comment? Or would I be the jerk for saying “that was gonna be my lunch tomorrow?”

It sounds like OP needs to be a little more assertive.

It’s not that hard to say, “That’s my pizza.”

