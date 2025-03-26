March 26, 2025 at 2:49 pm

‘There’s a 52% over-diagnosis when using mammography. – A Doctor Explained Why He Thinks Mammograms Are Dangerous, And Suggests Using These Other Techniques Instead

this doctor thinks mammograms are dangerous

Are mammograms dangerous?

That might sound outrageous, but a doctor took to TikTok to to explain why he thinks the screenings can be harmful to women.

a doctor talks about the danger of mammograms

The doctor told viewers, “For every 10,000 people that you give a mammogram to, 8 people will die that would’ve never had breast cancer.”

He added, “That’s doing harm. You’re killing 8 people per every 10,000 mammograms.”

this doctor warned women about mammograms

He continued, “There’s a ton of data that actually shows there’s a 52% over-diagnosis when using mammography. That means that we are treating a great deal of people that would’ve never died of breast cancer in the first place just by doing the mammogram.”

The doctor then said, “You have a couple options. You could do ultrasound, which literally is super definitive.”

He also said a thermogram is a good option and told viewers, “Have them take a heat signature of your breast tissue and you could actually see if there’s metabolic activity.”

a doctor said patients shouldn't get mammograms

Take a look at the video.

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer shared a story.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this person shared their thoughts.

This is a new one…

