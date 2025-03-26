‘There’s a 52% over-diagnosis when using mammography. – A Doctor Explained Why He Thinks Mammograms Are Dangerous, And Suggests Using These Other Techniques Instead

Are mammograms dangerous?

That might sound outrageous, but a doctor took to TikTok to to explain why he thinks the screenings can be harmful to women.

The doctor told viewers, “For every 10,000 people that you give a mammogram to, 8 people will die that would’ve never had breast cancer.”

He added, “That’s doing harm. You’re killing 8 people per every 10,000 mammograms.”

He continued, “There’s a ton of data that actually shows there’s a 52% over-diagnosis when using mammography. That means that we are treating a great deal of people that would’ve never died of breast cancer in the first place just by doing the mammogram.”

The doctor then said, “You have a couple options. You could do ultrasound, which literally is super definitive.”

He also said a thermogram is a good option and told viewers, “Have them take a heat signature of your breast tissue and you could actually see if there’s metabolic activity.”

