They Constantly Gave Their Brother-In-Law Hotel Discounts, But After Never Being Asked To Join They Started Feeling Used And Unappreciated

AITAH for not allowing brother in law to use my hotel discounts So after two years of my brother-in-law using my hotel discounts every weekend and not one invite, despite me saying “invite us sometime” nearly every time he asks for the form.

Mind you, on Christmas, he made it clear he doesn’t want to buy anything for anyone (makes tons of money) and has four kids that everyone got stuff for.

Giving out the discount doesn’t affect me, but it’s the principle of being used that I don’t like. Do I just suck it up and send the discounts every other month?

Meanwhile, I get pics of every hotel and room, and if they don’t get late checkout, I also get a text. Like, IDC. AITAH?

What did Reddit think?

Perhaps a little white lie is the move here.

Boundaries clearly need to be set and now is as good a time as any to start.

This user offers a potential script.

Their brother-in-law made it clear he had no intention of returning the kindness, so it’s high time the generosity well dried up.

No one likes a one-sided relationship.

