Grandkid Thought They Were Going To Inherit A House From Grandma, But Now It’s All Gone Predictably Wrong

Sometimes, when a loved one passes on, the only thing you inherit is a big mess.

When family and money come together, sometimes people get left out and feelings get hurt.

In this case, one grandkid is considering cutting ties with her family for good.

AITAH for considering cutting ties with part of my family after being taken out of the will? It is a bit complicated.

My (30M) mom divorced my dad when I was 2 years old, it ended very ugly as he and his parents and sister (my grandparents and aunt) made my mom’s life [miserable] and she pretty much escaped. My dad then passed in an accident 4 years later. 2-3 years after he passed my mom extended an olive branch and allowed my dads family contact with me. She let them in to her life from time to time but every time they would have a messy argument and not speak again.

I decided to remain neutral and keep ties with them all. Despite being told by many people including my mom that they are not nice people and I will end up getting hurt, I chose to ignore those comments.

Since a young age I always been told that my Grandmothers house will be shared equally between me and my aunt. Today I found out that grandmother changed her will and is leaving the house to my aunt and her son (my cousin, who I don’t have anything to do with) “because he will need it more” I feel really hurt as I love my gran and chose to ignore all the horror stories of her and her family even though I knew that most of them are probably true.

I feel so angry and betrayed and feel like I got an “I told you so” thrown in my face. I have always went to visit my grandmother when o was in town, called her regularly. I just feel like because of the way they feel about my mom and the fact that she raised me on her own instead of them, that is their big gesture of saying F U.

I am not a materialistic or greedy person. The house is not worth much at all, it’s memories because I genuinely loved spending my time there growing up.

