They Went On A Big Trip To Meet His Family, But Then She Was Too Sick To See Them… But Not An Old Friend?

You ever go on a big trip and just nothing goes right?

Usually that’s not your fault, but in the case of this couple…honestly, I don’t know.

Listen to this story of travel woe from Reddit user @Mysterious-Hotel-824:

AITA for preventing my wife from meeting my family? My wife (F33) and I (M30) have been married for four years, and during that time, we haven’t had a chance to visit my family abroad, partly due to COVID-19. This year, we finally saved enough to plan an amazing trip to my home country, where she could meet my family and see where I grew up. We spent six months planning it and were excited.

A great big tour with high expectations!

The trip was a tour of several cities, visiting family and exploring. Things went well until the last city, where I planned to meet my dad (who raised me after my parents divorced) and some aunts. My wife mentioned she had a friend in town she might see, and I was fine with that. But when we arrived, she got sick and felt terrible, so she wanted to stay in bed and insisted I go see my family without her. I stayed with her for a bit, got her food, and told her to reach out if she needed anything. I visited some friends and later returned to the Airbnb that night.

Unfortunately, the sickness stuck around.

The next day, she was still unwell, and again urged me to go meet family. I had lunch with my aunt, who was asking me about my wife and even suggested medicine for her when I told her she was sick. After lunch I told my aunt I was going back to the Airbnb to check on my wife, and on my way there I texted her asking how she was feeling to which she replied she was still very sick and with a massive headache. She told me to stay out, to go and enjoy my time in the city, so I decided to walk around my old neighborhood and eventually met up with my dad at a mall. That’s when my wife texted, saying that her friend had texted her saying he wanted to meet up with her and go grab a coffee. She pretty much said that since her friend lives in Florida and now they happened to be in the same city she did not want to lose on the opportunity, this happened around 5 p.m. I was surprised but told her okay.

I guess she was doing better?

I was with my dad until 11 p.m. and then I went back to the Airbnb. She was not there yet when I arrived and ended up coming back at around 1 a.m. On our last day, my family invited us to breakfast. I got ready early, and my wife suddenly felt better and wanted to join. I told her it felt too late—she had chosen not to meet them before, so I went alone.

I’m sorry…what?

Throughout the day, she blew up my phone, accusing me of cheating, and claiming that my behavior meant I must’ve reconnected with an ex or met someone. She didn’t seem to consider that while she was too sick to meet my family, she was fine meeting her friend. I lied to my family the last day saying that my wife was still sick and, that she was not going to meet them when she was feeling better, so AITA?

Let’s…see what the comments think:



DARVO stands for Deny, Attack, Reverse Victim and Offender:

Seriously, the cheating vibes are strong here:



But neither of them seem to be treating each other well:

Talk about a bad trip.

There might not be any way to come back from this.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.