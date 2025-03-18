Couple Attended A Wedding With An Invite And Plus One, But Still Felt Like Wedding Crashers Around Their Own Family

Love equals love, right?

We all know it should, but there are way too many examples out there where people obviously believe differently.

In this story, the poster finds out the hard way that his family are some of those people.

Let’s crash this wedding tale.

AITA for ruining my fiancé’s brother’s wedding by just being there? I’m a M20s and recently got engaged to my boyfriend of 3 years. For that, we threw an engagement party with our respective families, and everyone was invited including my fiancé’s brother. All he did during that entire party was complain that he didn’t understand this whole “gay thing” and was generally just ruining the vibe. Obviously, my fiancé didn’t have the heart to kick him out of the party or whatever.

Fast forward to last week, my fiancé was attending his brother’s wedding and suggested I come with him as a +1. I was hesitant at first because of his behaviour at our engagement party. But my fiancé told me he had a long conversation with him and they settled the whole thing down, so I figured I may as well give him another chance.

At the wedding, he came up to my fiancé and asked him why I was there, to which he obviously answered that that’s cause we’re together. He said that was not acceptable.

I decided to finally stand up for ourselves and loudly asked him so that everyone near us could hear if he was being aggressive towards me being there because we are a gay couple. Then, I proceeded to say that he doesn’t get to be all whiny during our engagement party and then also act like I personally hurt his feelings by attending his wedding. Then my fiancé said that he thought he was fine with me coming but apparently not.

After the wedding, this man told me that me and my fiancé humiliated him in front of everyone. The parents also agree with that and said that I took things too far and could’ve resolved this privately. So AITA?

