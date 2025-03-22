Girlfriend Keeps A Clean House, But It’s A Little Too Clean For Her Boyfriend’s Taste

Division of household labor is different for everyone, but there are too many couples out there still struggling with that basic fact.

In this story, though, conflict arises over one partner doing too much, not too little.

Let’s get our hands dirty with this dishwashing saga.

AITA for complaining about my SO running the dishwasher and washing machine every single day? So my (31M) SO (29F) runs the dishwasher at the end of the day as we are headed to bed, no matter how full or empty the dishwasher is.

Alright not the most efficient, but I’m not mad at it.

She says it’s so we will always have fresh dishes for the next day, but it’s just us in the house and we have plenty of spare dishes. I’ve literally seen her run it when there were only a couple plates and some forks and knives in the wash. On top of that, she will also run the laundry machine at least once every single day. At times, this will only have a single item in the entire wash.

Once again, not great for a draught but not a big deal.

She says that certain tops are delicate and shouldn’t be in the regular wash. Which I agree with, but IMO she should hold off until she has a full wash’s worth of delicates before running a load. IDK, am I the one being ridiculous here? I’m posting because we had an interaction about it today (me calling the routine wasteful) and she told me that my comments hurt her feelings.

Seems like there’s some dirty laundry to air out here.

I really appreciate that she is on top of the housework, but I don’t feel that she needs to run the dishwasher/washing machine so often.

Let’s see what the comments have to say.

This couple has some housekeeping to do about their chores.

But I’m not sure why he’s so bothered.

