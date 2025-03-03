This Golfer Asked A Mother And Her Child To Step Aside, But Then She Yelled At Him For Being “Disrespectful”

On a sunny day, a golfer just wanted to enjoy his two-hour lunch break with a quick round of golf.

His patience was tested when a young child and his mother blocked the third hole.

After waiting and growing more frustrated, he decided to ask the mother if he could go ahead, only to be met with an angry response.

Read on for the story.

AITA for telling a mother in front of her child that he shouldn’t be on the golf course? I had a 2 hour lunch break from work today and decided to play the local 9 hole course as we finally had a decent bit of weather. As i approached the third hole there was a young kid with his mum who could barely hit the ball more than a couple of yards. I patiently waited but was growing more and more impatient as i was conscious of time and this kid would have been there for what felt like days.

Nothing worse than waiting on a golf course.

I approached his mum and calmly asked her if i could go ahead of them as i had to get back to work in 2 hours and i didn’t have the time to wait too long. She proceeded to launch a full tirade at me on how he was just a child and i should learn to be patient and “show respect.” I tried to keep my voice low as i didn’t want to upset the kid but i got a bit frustrated and told her that driving ranges are invented for a reason. That it’s selfish to bring somebody to a golf course who clearly isn’t ready regardless of how old they are as this holds up other players.

You’re not wrong…

I probably had raised my voice a bit towards the end of the conversation as we both argued a bit further. I decided to walk ahead of them and play the next hole to make sure the kid didn’t become upset. When i got home i told my brother and he said that i was wrong to say anything and that i should have simply walked past them so the kid didn’t hear anything and wouldn’t be discouraged from playing golf in the future. Although i see his point, i felt it was necessary to at least ask as most people happily oblige when you ask to go ahead.

True.

However, after the way she spoke to me i had to tell her that she simply should not be bringing her child to a golf course when he clearly isn’t ready to play. Should i have just walked away or was i in my right to make my point?

While most people may understand the need to speed things up on a busy course, the confrontation between him and the mother left him questioning whether his frustration got the best of him.

Reddit mostly votes NTA.

This person says this is just standard etiquette.

But this person says everyone’s in the wrong.

In the end, it’s clear that timing is everything, especially when it comes to handling kids on the course.

Sometimes you have to just walk away.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.