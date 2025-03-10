Local Dog Was Lost Repeatedly By Irresponsible Neighbors, So One Citizen Decided To Give Him A New Permanent Home

We’ve all seen lost dogs.

AITA if I keep my ex-neighbor’s dog? AITA if I keep my ex-neighbor’s dog? My neighbors, who moved a month ago, let their small, untagged dog roam off-leash in our busy apartment complex. They’d just open the door and he’d bolt out, then they’d yell for him for 10-15 minutes. Last night, he showed up at my door.

We called and texted the owner (my partner had their number), but no response. I looked her up on Facebook and saw posts about him running away, including one from a year and a half ago thanking someone for returning him. They’ve now posted that he’s missing again.

As a dog trainer, this is worrying. He’s constantly roaming unsupervised in a dangerous area, isn’t wearing tags, and isn’t neutered (they even talked about breeding him – backyard breeding is a huge problem).

We’ve tried contacting them by phone and text. Frankly, given their track record, I’m thinking about keeping him. Isn’t it better for him to be in a stable, supervised home, considering the risks he faces if he goes back?

AITA for wanting to keep him? Do I have to keep trying to reach the owners given their history?

This person says your heart is right but your head knows it’s wrong.

Someone else says, do your due diligence then take the dog.

Someone else says, take the doggie and run.

Another user says dogs aren’t every man’s best friend.

And this commenter says, NTA but watch out for nosy neighbors.

