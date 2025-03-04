Mother-In-Law Won’t Stop Criticizing Her Parenting, So Mom Finally Tells Her to Back Off

Some mother-in-laws just can’t let go.

AITA for telling my mother-in-law she can’t criticize my parenting in front of my kid? I (30F) have been married to my husband Kieran (34M) for four years and we have one son together (3). My mother-in-law Christie is one of those people who doesn’t seem to have ever grown out of the mentality that her son is in fact a grown man with a family of his own, and can be very overbearing at times but I’ve known for the most part, that she means well. She was very vocal through my pregnancy about what I should do and everything etc, and a lot of it was valuable as first time parents – but since our son has been born, she’s been very hands-on.

Kieran has previously spoken to her about coming over too often (he knows I prefer to leave her to him lol) but she doesn’t seem to have taken much of the hint. Right now, she enjoys popping over up sometimes twice a week. A few days ago, we were at a family gathering when my son threw a tantrum because he’d lost his favourite teddy. I was handling it calmly and found the toy, but my mother-in-law stepped in and started criticizing my approach right in front of everyone. She told me that I was being too lenient and that my son would grow up spoiled if I didn’t discipline him properly. This seemed utterly ludicrous to me considering that not only is it mine and my husband’s decision how we parent our son, but he’s three years old and lost his teddy – there’s not much to discipline him for.

I was embarrassed and frustrated because it was in front of a bunch of family members. I pulled her aside later and asked her directly if she could take a step back from trying to control both my marriage and parenting. She got very frustrated with me and started telling me that I needed to be more patient (real change of tune there Christie – thought I needed to be more strict and direct?) and that she was clearly only trying to help. I understand that she probably is acting with the best of intentions but it’s starting to get too much.

Part of me can’t help but feel like she’s treating mine and Kieran’s son as a sort of second son of her own. But on the other hand, I understand that she’s likely just trying to guide us in the right direction. I’m not sure. AITA?

