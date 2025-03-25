Homeowner Planted A Seed Of Revenge And Doggedly Pursued It To Get Back At Their Rude Neighbor

Everyone has gotten into the weeds with an annoying neighborhood foe.

But in this story, the poster uses the weeds to their advantage – and leaves their neighbor scratching their heads and wondering where they came from.

Let’s see where the grass is greener here.

I planted over 5000 dandelion weeds in my neighbor’s garden Here’s some back story. I have a 4 year old cocker spaniel named Charlie and he likes to poop. I let him out in my front garden every morning for his toilet routine, same in the evening. We don’t have a boundary fence between where my garden and my neighbor’s starts besides a row of bushes. Saying this, Charlie hasn’t ever crossed/pooped past these bushes…

Sounds like this neighbor is being responsible.

Now every week, I collect up said poop before it gets into a disturbing amount. I’ve been doing this for the past 4 years to keep my front garden looking good and not smelly. One day I came home from work to find that my neighbors weren’t happy that there was dog poop in my front garden. I instantly went to collect up what was there, there wasn’t much and it was nowhere near the boundary of where our gardens met.

But their next door foes have a dog in the fight.

Fast forward a week, my neighbor again complained about the dog poop being in my garden. However, this time threatened to hurt my dog if he continued to poop in my garden. This time I wasn’t so nice about it and stated that it’s my garden and my dog can do as he pleases. Now, I know dog poop can be annoying. But when it’s not in your garden and there’s no smell due to decent airflow and an open front garden, is it really justified to threatening a man’s dog over some poop? Anyway, after months of this going with petty things and shade been thrown at me every day about having a dog, I decided to declare war on my neighbors. Now, I knew these people pretty well. They’d just moved in and we let them use our wifi for a couple of months until they got theirs sorted. I picked up a few things about them and one of them was how OCD they were.

Well this guy is dogged about his vengeance.

They cut their back garden every week and painted the entire bottom layer of the house to match their fence. This was all the fuel I needed to exact my revenge. My first step was to start off small. I knew they liked things to match so i painted my fence gate bright pink instead of matching it with my fence. This was my first small victory! They hated it so much they begged me to correct the color. So I did. I figured if peace was an option it was worthwhile. Then began the hate again. I had to come up with something so evil and yet genius that couldn’t be traced back to me.

And dog tired of being messed with.

This is when I planted over 5000 Dandelion seeds in their front and back garden. I figured I was in this for the long game. I did this under the cover of night and made sure to plant them in places not easily mowed. Fast forward 3 months and their garden was covered in weeds, they grew through all the slabbing and were patched all over the garden. It took them over 3 days to clear the weeds and around £100 of weed killer.

Sounds like the grass is definitely not greener on their side of the fence.

Long story short, inconsiderate neighbors threaten to hurt my doggo, i plant 5000 weeds in their garden.

What do you think of this seedy tale?

Let’s check the comments.

One user says, smell ya later.

Another user says, maybe you’re the doggone problem.

This poster says maybe you’ve got off your smelly nose to spite your face.

Someone else says, bring on the flowers!

One poster says, give weeds a chance.

This user has a dandy tale of dandelion revenge.

I’m sure they won’t appreciate it.

