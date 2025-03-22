A Friend Started Using AI To Make “Art,” But They Disagree Over How Much Of An Artist He Really Is

AI don’t know about you, but I think AI is creating a lot of weird gray areas – especially in art.

AITA for telling my friend his AI art isn’t real creativity? My friend has recently gotten into AI-generated art using tools like Midjourney and Stable Diffusion. He’s been posting his AI-generated images on social media, calling them his “original artwork,” and getting a lot of praise. He even started referring to himself as a “digital artist” in his bio.

At first, I thought it was cool, but then I noticed he was acting like he put in the same effort as someone who paints or draws from scratch. He’d tweak prompts a bit, upscale the images, maybe do minor edits, but the bulk of the work was AI-generated. I casually mentioned that while AI art is impressive, it’s not the same as traditional creativity – it’s more like curation than creation. He got really defensive, saying that crafting the right prompt and refining the output is an art form.

I argued that while it takes some skill, it’s not comparable to actually illustrating or painting something yourself. He accused me of gatekeeping and trying to diminish his work. Since then, things have been weird between us. Some mutual friends think I was just being honest, while others say I was rude.

I didn’t mean to put him down just stating my opinion. AITA?

