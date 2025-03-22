This Relationship Caught A Cold And Couldn’t Recover, But Her Boyfriend Is Obsessed With Figuring Out Which Of Them Was Patient Zero

Nobody likes to get sick, and when you’re in a relationship or have a family, you can wonder who it was who brought home the bug int he first place.

This guy, though, might have been a bit too focused on not getting sick himself as opposed to taking care of his girlfriend.

Check out the details and find out if you’re on his side.

AITA for expressing concern about getting sick when my girlfriend was sick? My girlfriend broke up with me recently, and I’m trying to understand if I was in the wrong. Situation: I was visiting my girlfriend at her place and working remotely that day, when she got sick. To be specific the sickness was a cough and cold. I showed concern and told her to rest, drink water, etc.

Showing concern is nice, but actions do speak louder than words…

While continuing to work in the same room, I mentioned a couple times, “I hope I don’t get sick too,” or similar comments, but still stayed with her and offered to get her food. Around 3pm, she tried to nap but couldn’t sleep with me working there, and I asked if she wanted me to leave so she could rest better (which also meant I could continue my work day at my own place). She got upset saying, “You just want to leave,” and made me feel guilty for offering to give her space. I ended up staying because I felt bad.

Hm, not an A+ for expressing or addressing needs so far.

The next day, she broke up with me saying I was “too focused on myself” when she was sick because I expressed concern about potentially catching her illness and that what I did is a big red flag. Additional context: This wasn’t the first time she interpreted my boundaries as rejection.

Boundaries can be hard to set, and harder to hold.

Previous examples: When I’d instinctively move away when she touched my beard/hair (I just don’t like my hairstyle being messed with), she’d take it as personal rejection A day after breaking up with me, she called asking, “Do you hate me now?”

Weird question coming from the dumper.

AITA for expressing concern about getting sick while still trying to take care of her? I just want to understand so something like this doesn’t happen in my future relationships.

What do you think?

Let’s see what the comments coughed up on this one.

This person said she used sickness as a scapegoat.

Someone else suggests, bullet: dodged.

Another person wants to know how much care was actually shown.

Another vote for, bullet: dodged.

This user says girlfriend isn’t being a grown up but neither is he.

This relationship couldn’t take a sick day.

But maybe they should both go in quarantine.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.