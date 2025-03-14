Tenant Bought Himself A Washer And Dryer For His Apartment, But When He Moved Out The Entitled Landlord Attempted To Make Him Leave The Appliances Behind

When living in an apartment you often have to put up with a lack of certain amenities.

What would you do if you decided to purchase your own washer and dryer for your apartment, but when you were ready to move out, the landlord tried to make you leave these appliances behind?

That is what happened to the young man in this story, and the landlord even called the cops on him about it.

Check it out.

Entitled Ex Landlord Demand I Leave Behind The Washer And Dryer I Paid For. So for the past 2 years I (25m) lived in a small apartment building. The apartment didn’t have laundry room for the building when I moved in but did come with hooks up for a washer and dryer in the apartment. I bought them myself because I work for a wildlife sanctuary and I get pretty dirty during my work.

Yikes, she really needs a washer and dryer!

Just the other day I had to chase down and wrestle one of our wild boars Bacon (we didn’t name him that he came with that name) who love to escape his pen and thinks it funny to play chase. I got me completely dirty. I was covered in grass stain and mud. So, I very much need them. My boyfriend and I just got engaged, and since my lease was up, I moved into his house with him. I finished moving everything out of my old apartment yesterday, and I thought nothing about taking my washer and dryer with me as I had bought them. (My boyfriend had some, but they were old and kept breaking down and were costing too much to have fix.) Well I woke up this morning to multiple missed called from My old landlord. I left my phone number and new address in case any mail was delivered to my old places. I called him back, and he asked me why the washer and dryer were gone. I explained that I took them with me. He started freaking out, saying that he had put that the place had a washer and drying in the ad for the place. Apparently, I have raised the rent due to them.

He has no right to demand anything.

He started to demanding I bring them back because the new clients he has set up to move and had already signed the lease are not interested in the place without them. Even threaten to call the police if I don’t take them back. I got angry and told him that I would do no such thing, reminding him that they belonged to me. I bought them, and I still had the receipts from when I bought them. As well as text from him when I moved that explaining I was buying them myself. He again threatens to call the police. I told him to do it and see what happened and hung up at that point. Personally, I don’t think I’m in the wrong.

Of course she has the right to keep them.

I bought them and they weren’t cheap so I feel I have the right to take them. My boyfriend is on my side, but today, the co-worker said they think I was wrong for not telling the landlord I was taken them. In my opinion, that should have been obvious. I paid for them why I would leave them. Well my landlord went through with calling the police. Because the next day they showed up. Honestly, nothing really note worthy happened.

What a waste of police resources.

I explain to them what was going on and show them the recipe for the washer and dryer as well as the text from the landlord I had from when I told him I was buying them the cops took my statement and left. My boyfriend’s father is a lawyer, and he is going to be contacting my landlord and sorting everything out. He advised me not to respond to said landlord anymore for the time being.

How on Earth did the landlord think he was going to be able to keep those appliances?

Let’s see what the people in the comments say about it.

This is the only explanation.

Yup, the co-worker is crazy.

This person says the tenant did nothing wrong.

The story from this commenter is entirely the landlord’s fault.

This tenant has nothing to worry about.

Did this landlord really think he would get away with it?

Some people might have caved, I guess.

