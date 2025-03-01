This Traveler Found Out Someone Was Squatting In The Airbnb She Rented

Airbnb is great and everything, but you gotta admit that there’s a certain risk involved in staying at a stranger’s house…because you never know what might happen.

A woman named Sarah posted a series of videos and told viewers about the frightening encounter with an unwanted guest in the Airbnb she rented with her family.

In the first video, Sarah told viewers, “I’m shaking. I’m so scared. I think someone is living on our property. Like squatting or something.”

She said that they’d been there for more than a week and that they were supposed to have the whole house to themselves.

Sarah said her husband was making sure all the doors in the house were locked when he discovered a room that they didn’t know about.

She said, “It was clear someone was living in there” and said that there were shoes and clothes scattered about the room.

Check out the video.

In Sarah’s first follow-up video, she showed viewers a photo of the house she was renting and said that the door in question was previously locked and that her husband checked the door locks every day while they were there.

Sarah posted another update and that’s when things got pretty wild!

She said that they asked the Airbnb owner if someone was living in the room in question and they were told no one had been there.

Sarah decided to call the police, and they had quite a story to tell after they checked the place out.

An officer explained that they have received a lot of calls about the house in the past and that it had been used as a party house. The cop added that a few months ago, they responded to a call and found the house trashed and that someone had been shot in a gang initiation gone wrong.

The officers, however, weren’t able to figure out Sarah’s mystery, because all they found when they showed up was an empty room and no signs of forced entry.

This is what TikTokkers had to say.

One person shared their thoughts.

Another individual chimed in.

And this viewer spoke up.

That story really went off the rails!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.