Student Was Denied A Class Reschedule, And The School Wouldn’t Give Her A Full Refund. So She Found A Smart Way To Get Her Money Back.

Won’t move my classes and refusing to give me back my money? Fine by me, I’ll just use your procedures This is my SO’s story, and it’s short and sweet. We’re living abroad. She’s doing her master’s degree. And studying the local language at her university.

If you pass the exam, you can take the next class.

The language classes are paid-for. And they push you to sign up (and pay) for the next level during the course of the current one. All you have to do is pass the exam. Although if you fail, you get your money back. And you can retake the exam to start later.

She found out that the university has classes that are conflicting with the language classes. So, of course, the language classes are secondary in priority. She calls to reschedule the language classes. But she was denied.

They offer to refund 75% of her money. The rest will be held as administrative fees. But only if there’s someone else to take her place.

So instead of losing her money and trying to reason with them, she just failed the test instead. She got her money back. She’ll sign up later for the next level when there are no scheduling conflicts. And that test is going to be free as an intake exam.

Sometimes, the best way to win is to play by their own rules.

As long as they work in your favor.

