TikTokker Learned That The Protein Bars She Likes Were Ranked Last On A List And She’s Really Upset

by Matthew Gilligan

It’s never fun to find out that something you LOVE to eat isn’t good for you…especially when it’s something that’s supposed to be healthy.

But it happens from time to time, just like it did in this case with a woman named Shannon who posted a video on TikTok about what she learned regarding her favorite protein bars.

Shannon told viewers, “Guys, I’m really upset because I just watched this video of a guy ranking protein bars.”

She continued, “10 different protein bars from worst to best, and Barebells was ranked 10, as in the worst for you.”

She then told viewers, “And I have one pretty much every single day. I was just thinking about the time where I had six in one day because I got the super rare international flavors off of TikTok shop, and I obviously couldn’t help myself to try all six of them.”

She might have to switch up her protein bar habits!

Check out the video.

No wonder Barebells taste like candy bars 😭😭

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another TikTokker weighed in.

And this viewer spoke up.

She had no idea…

