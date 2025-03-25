She’s Not Married But Her Sister Is, So Her Parents Expect Her To Pay For Expensive Gifts For Her Sister And Her Sister’s Baby

If your mind is stuck in a specific tradition, it can be hard to see deviation from that path as valid.

And that’s how you end up with family tensions like the ones in this story.

One sister is really sick of how much money her family seems to expect her to spend on her other sister, and it’s even worse now that her sister has a baby.

Let’s read all the details.

My family expects me to spend all of this money on my sister because she is married with a baby. My sister recently had a baby, and my family expects me to spend an absurd amount of money on her.

While she was pregnant, my mom would tell me to pay for my sister’s lunch whenever we ordered food together. Now that the baby is here, I’m the godmother (I’m Catholic), and my mom is saying I have to split an $800 crucifix with the godfather. On top of that, she’s insisting I also buy the christening outfit.

She pointed out how much money she seems to expect her to spend.

When I told her that’s a lot of money, she went and told my sister that I “don’t want to pay for the outfit.” Looking back at the past few years, the amount of money I’ve spent on my sister’s wedding, bachelorette, and other events has been a lot. Everything has been so over the top, and I’m exhausted.

She has other things she wants to spend her money on.

Meanwhile, I’m trying to save for an apartment, but it feels like my financial goals don’t matter to them because I’m not married. It’s like they see my savings as disposable just because I don’t have a husband or a baby. I have my own life and priorities, too, and I’m tired of feeling like they don’t count. I have been saving up for an apartment and I need to furnish the apartment which is also going to cost me a lot of money.

It all just sort of feels uneven.

My sister had a bridal shower and received a ton of gifts for when she moved out. She’s been having these 500 dollar photo shoots and bought a 2025 car. I just get frustrated with the amount of money that my family keeps expecting me to give, when I have my own life I need to save for. AITAH for feeling this way.

She has every right to prioritize her own life and her own expenses.

Let’s see what the comments have to say on Reddit:

Some wondered if this was part of a scheme:

You can play along and still get out:

This comment shared my incredulity about one detail:

She has already spent way too much!

