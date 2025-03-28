Vandals Targeted One Man’s Prized Vehicle, So He Engineered An Effective Trap That Ran The Criminals Out Of The Neighborhood For Good

Neighborhood vandalism can turn a quiet street into a nightly game of cat and mouse.

When one father’s prized Grand National became their favorite target, he decided it was time to engineer a shocking twist with payback that cut deeper than the vandals expected.

Read on for the full story!

My fathers revenge against the neighborhood punks In the summer of 2000, there was a rash of punks who would go and vandalize houses, cars, and pretty much anything else they could do to raise chaos. It was so bad that they would keep stealing the hubcaps off of my father’s Grand National, as well as try and get in to steal the radios and change.

He was forced to keep it unlocked as it was cheaper than them breaking the windows.

The police weren’t very helpful or proactive in stopping the crime.

The police would always take their sweet time getting here. It would take 20 minutes or more to send one officer here, even though I could walk to the station in that amount of time. By then, the kids would have run off and gotten away.

So this father decided to take matters into his own hands.

My father is an engineer by trade and decided to get back at them, as right after he replaced the hubcaps, they would be there that night to take them. My father went to the hardware store and bought some wires, razor blades, and grabbed a few car batteries he had in the garage. What he did was truly diabolical.

This revenge was gonna cut deep… literally.

He took a little glue and on the inside of the door handles, he secured razor blades to cut anyone who attempted to open the door. Next, he stripped some of the wires he got and wrapped them around the hubcaps, making sure they were pressed tight against them.

Why not add an electrical component to it?

He took another wire and used a little tape and glue to have the wire hovering over the wires, so that if someone were to grab them, it would complete the circuit and either burn or shock them. Eventually, he was able to get them all rigged before running the wire ends back to the batteries. He connected them and then went inside.

Then he waited.

That night, my father left the windows open slightly so he could listen for them. Sure enough, sometime after midnight, those little jerks came back. But after a few yells, they seemed to leave rather quickly.

Sure enough, the thieves fell right into the father’s clever trap.

The morning revealed a fair amount of blood around the handle, which then trailed down the driveway. One of the hubcaps melted slightly from the heat of the wire, but the others were not triggered. Needless to say, they didn’t seem to come back after that one. I just wish we had a security system that also had a camera so I could watch those morons get it.

The thieves may have thought they were pulling off another easy score, but they didn’t count on getting slashed and burned in the process.

What did Reddit think?

This person’s revenge ended up having an unintended target!

This commenter has a word of caution for anyone looking to replicate revenge like this.

Security for your belongings can be tough, especially in the big city.

The only thing these vandals left with was a whole new respect for the power of revenge!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.