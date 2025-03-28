Walmart Customer Was Ready To Dig Into Some Great Value Chicken Nuggets, But Then Made A Hollow Discovery

We’ve all heard of “shrinkflation” by now, the practice of charging the same price for less product, essentially making goods more expensive.

But this example from TikTok user @reedtimessix might just take the cake.

Er…chicken.

“Excuse me, Walmart,” reads the caption as she moves some nuggets to a chopping board.

“Where is the chicken in my Great Value Chicken nuggs?”

A quick slice reveals them nuggs are empty as heck.

Like, super duper empty.

“Signed, Overstimmied and Underfed.”

Some sharp-eyed viewers noticed another detail:

It’s only PART of this complete meal.

Talk about a bargain!

Maybe there’s a bright side?



And now I’m hungry.

But like, yanno, for full-on food.

