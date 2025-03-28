March 28, 2025 at 4:48 pm

Walmart Customer Was Ready To Dig Into Some Great Value Chicken Nuggets, But Then Made A Hollow Discovery

by Ben Auxier

We’ve all heard of “shrinkflation” by now, the practice of charging the same price for less product, essentially making goods more expensive.

But this example from TikTok user @reedtimessix might just take the cake.

Er…chicken.

“Excuse me, Walmart,” reads the caption as she moves some nuggets to a chopping board.

“Where is the chicken in my Great Value Chicken nuggs?”

A quick slice reveals them nuggs are empty as heck.

Like, super duper empty.

“Signed, Overstimmied and Underfed.”

Some sharp-eyed viewers noticed another detail:

2025 03 07 20 52 04 Walmart Customer Was Ready To Dig Into Some Great Value Chicken Nuggets, But Then Made A Hollow Discovery

It’s only PART of this complete meal.

2025 03 07 20 52 15 Walmart Customer Was Ready To Dig Into Some Great Value Chicken Nuggets, But Then Made A Hollow Discovery

Talk about a bargain!

2025 03 07 20 52 23 Walmart Customer Was Ready To Dig Into Some Great Value Chicken Nuggets, But Then Made A Hollow Discovery

Maybe there’s a bright side?

2025 03 07 20 52 33 Walmart Customer Was Ready To Dig Into Some Great Value Chicken Nuggets, But Then Made A Hollow Discovery
And now I’m hungry.

But like, yanno, for full-on food.

