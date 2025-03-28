Walmart Customer Was Ready To Dig Into Some Great Value Chicken Nuggets, But Then Made A Hollow Discovery
by Ben Auxier
We’ve all heard of “shrinkflation” by now, the practice of charging the same price for less product, essentially making goods more expensive.
But this example from TikTok user @reedtimessix might just take the cake.
Er…chicken.
“Excuse me, Walmart,” reads the caption as she moves some nuggets to a chopping board.
“Where is the chicken in my Great Value Chicken nuggs?”
A quick slice reveals them nuggs are empty as heck.
Like, super duper empty.
“Signed, Overstimmied and Underfed.”
@reedtimessix
These are gonna need a lot of sauce @Walmart
Some sharp-eyed viewers noticed another detail:
It’s only PART of this complete meal.
Talk about a bargain!
Maybe there’s a bright side?
And now I’m hungry.
But like, yanno, for full-on food.
