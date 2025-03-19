‘We give you six to eight weeks to decide’ – Planet Fitness Customer Shows The Frustrating Experience He Had Trying To Cancel His Membership

Sometimes, trying to get out of a gym membership can be a real pain in the neck.

And this TikTokker proved it in a major way!

His name is Marner and he took to the social media platform to show viewers the roadblocks he ran into when he tried to cancel his membership to Planet Fitness.

Marner’s video showed him at a Planet Fitness location and he told a worker, “I’d like to cancel my Planet Fitness membership.”

The woman told him that he missed the deadline to cancel his annual membership fee by one day and she said, “I can cancel your membership today, but the annual fee, it will still come out from your checking account.”

Marner found out he’d have to pay $49 for the inconvenience and the woman told him, “we give you six to eight weeks to decide whether you want to continue your membership or not.”

He responded, “I’d still like to cancel, though.”

For the record, Marner said that the worker rolled her eyes at him…

Take a look at the video.

This is what viewers had to say.

One person shared their thoughts.

Another individual was surprised.

And this viewer shared some inside info.

I think they make this stuff difficult on purpose…

