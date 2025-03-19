March 19, 2025 at 4:49 am

‘We give you six to eight weeks to decide’ – Planet Fitness Customer Shows The Frustrating Experience He Had Trying To Cancel His Membership

by Matthew Gilligan

a man tried to cancel his planet fitness membership

TikTok/@magicmarner16

Sometimes, trying to get out of a gym membership can be a real pain in the neck.

And this TikTokker proved it in a major way!

His name is Marner and he took to the social media platform to show viewers the roadblocks he ran into when he tried to cancel his membership to Planet Fitness.

this man had a hard time canceling his gym membership

TikTok/@magicmarner16

Marner’s video showed him at a Planet Fitness location and he told a worker, “I’d like to cancel my Planet Fitness membership.”

The woman told him that he missed the deadline to cancel his annual membership fee by one day and she said, “I can cancel your membership today, but the annual fee, it will still come out from your checking account.”

a man talked about trying to cancel his membership at planet fitness

TikTok/@magicmarner16

Marner found out he’d have to pay $49 for the inconvenience and the woman told him, “we give you six to eight weeks to decide whether you want to continue your membership or not.”

He responded, “I’d still like to cancel, though.”

For the record, Marner said that the worker rolled her eyes at him…

a man had a hard time with canceling a gym membership

TikTok/@magicmarner16

Take a look at the video.

@magicmarner16

Trying to cancel my planet fitness membership #planetfitness #gymmembership #gym #gymtok

♬ original sound – Marner

This is what viewers had to say.

One person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 03 06 at 9.26.44 AM We give you six to eight weeks to decide Planet Fitness Customer Shows The Frustrating Experience He Had Trying To Cancel His Membership

Another individual was surprised.

Screenshot 2025 03 06 at 9.27.02 AM We give you six to eight weeks to decide Planet Fitness Customer Shows The Frustrating Experience He Had Trying To Cancel His Membership

And this viewer shared some inside info.

Screenshot 2025 03 06 at 9.27.38 AM We give you six to eight weeks to decide Planet Fitness Customer Shows The Frustrating Experience He Had Trying To Cancel His Membership

I think they make this stuff difficult on purpose…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter