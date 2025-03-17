‘I’m sorry, but I cannot pay that.’ – A Shopper Was Upset That She Got A $115 Bill From DHL For A Package Delivery

I don’t think I’ve ever ordered anything from another country, so I’m not sure if this is typical or not…

But, either way, it seems pretty crazy!

An Australian woman named Mel posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about the high duty fee she was supposed to pay when she received a package.

Mel said, “I’m calling on all shopping girlies, we’ve been hit!”

She told viewers she placed a $300 order to be shipped to her and she later got an email from DHL telling her that she had to pay $115 to be able to receive the package.

The subject to the email she received reads, “Import Duty Payment Alert.”

In the email, Mel was told that if she didn’t pay the duty fee within five days of her package showing up, DHL would return the package.

Mel told viewers, “I’m sorry, but I cannot pay that.”

Well, that’s a big excessive!

