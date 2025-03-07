A Daughter Was Left To Care For Her Sick Mother, But She Was Torn Between The Heartbreak Of Placing Her In A Home Or Exhausting Herself By Doing It Alone

Taking care of a sick parent is one of the hardest things a person can do — even more so when that parent has hurt you in the past.

AITA For putting my mother in a nursing home I (22 female) am the only child between my mom and dad. They were never married and split up when I was a kid. They have a friendly relationship now but nothing more.

My mom and I have always had a complicated relationship, which only got worse when I turned 17. She started to get very religious and tried to push her beliefs not only onto me but also onto her friends and family. It was like a switch flipped in her head—she started calling and texting me, saying that I’ll be punished if I don’t obey the rules and regulations in her household.

Long story short, we got into a fight, and I started living with my dad. My mother has struggled with a plethora of medical issues since I was about 10.

She had a heart attack, a stroke, and has suffered from fibromyalgia in her legs. She was also diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar depression. Last year, she was diagnosed with diabetes.

Now, my aunt and I are taking care of her. It’s been really hard with working and driving back and forth to her house.

My aunt also has her own medical issues and can’t do as much as I can. We are both getting to a point where it’s just too much. I don’t know what to do anymore.

It’s hard finding help, considering she doesn’t have much money, and I am literally working paycheck to paycheck. I know how awful nursing homes can be, but she needs 24-hour care, and I don’t know how long I can keep doing this. It’s been almost two years. AITA?

