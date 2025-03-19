Her Mom Forced Her To Give Away One Of Her Toys Because Her Niece Wanted It, So She Got Upset And Then Texted Her Aunt To Try To Get It Back

As a child, you don’t always have control over everything in your life, so for some kids, it can be important to maintain control over your things.

AITA: asking for the slime my mom gave my niece back So a couple days ago, my mom got me (16F) a slime. I left it in her room for days which I swore I brought it back to my room but I guess I didn’t ( I have memory issues due to brain damage) because my niece (3F) came over and found it. She came to my room and we had a very calm, normal exchange. She asked if she could have the slime, I said “No, I’m sorry.” And she said “Aw I really wanted it.” I said “Oh, I’m sorry, it’s mine though, okay?” To which she said okay and gave it to me.

Minutes passed and my mom comes in and with a very serious tone, as if someone just died, she told me to give the slime to my niece and she’ll buy me a new one later. I was caught very off-guard and was initially upset. (I’ll get more into that in a second) Me and her bickered for a few minutes and I finally gave in and gave it to my mom. My niece had been begging my mom for it after I said no which is understandable considering she’s 3, I just think it’s my moms responsibility as the adult to redirect her and lead her to understand that no is no.

I wasn’t upset at my niece at all, more at myself for giving in and my mom for pressuring me to give such an unnecessary thing to pacify my nieces begging. Overall, it was about the principle. It triggered me a little bit too because I was raised as a spoiled brat, I never knew the issue of my ways until my much older siblings literally bullied me for it.

I was 8/9 and being abused mentally and physically because they made me feel I had to pay off a debt my parents made. Seeing my niece raised the exact same way, getting everything she wants through begging and acting very similarly to me when I was a kid and receiving no slack for it is somewhat triggering. But I NEVER take it out on her and I would NEVER, it’s not her fault. I just always found it hypocritical from my brother and my siblings, as they had nothing to say about it ever. Which I understand the reason why, but it doesn’t stop my mind from lingering on it.

So today, (2 days later) I texted my sister-in-law about this. I didn’t tell her anything in a condescending or aggressive tone. Just told her that I’d like the slime back if I could and she said it was already mixed with other things and she paid me back the 6$ it cost for my mom. My mom then came in yelling. She said I was a narcissist and that she’s embarrassed. She said that was a gift from her to my niece and that’s not something you do.

She started to defend herself.

I responded but then stopped to not make the situation worse. She slammed the door and now I’m typing this. I felt what I did was petty. Of course, because of the context I gave earlier, I was blinded by resentment and directed my emotions to my sister-in-law who didn’t know.

I also think my mom is hung up on embarrassment because she wants to exude an image of the perfect, giving grandmother and since it came at the expense of me and I fought back, it messed up the image she was trying to make. But ultimately, Idk if I’m truly a narcissist or not and if I was in the wrong. AITA?

