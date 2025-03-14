His Girlfriend Started Getting Extremely Picky With Her Coffee, So He Felt Like She Was Micromanaging Him Because He Couldn’t Make It Perfect

Doing little favors for your significant other is a great way to make them feel loved and strengthen your relationship, but only if they appreciate your efforts.

AITA for telling my girlfriend I wouldn’t make her coffee anymore unless she stops micromanaging me? So, for context, I (24M) and my girlfriend (23F) have been together for about two years, living together for roughly six months. Normally, we have a good routine: I wake up first, make coffee, and she wakes up to a nice hot cup. Recently, though, she started getting really particular about how she wants it done. She insists on using this super specific method: measure the grounds to the exact gram, pre-warm the mug in the microwave for 30 seconds, add the milk at a certain temperature, and on and on. At first, I tried to oblige because hey, if she loves coffee that much, I want to make it nice for her.

But it got to a point where every time I handed her a cup, she’d grill me: “Did you weigh the grounds first?” “Did you warm the mug?” “Is this whole milk or 2%?” If anything was off, even by a tiny bit, she’d sigh and say it wasn’t as good as “the right way.” One morning, she literally took the mug from me, dumped it down the sink, and started the process herself—while ranting that I never do it the right way.

I got frustrated and told her, “If you’re going to be this picky, just make your own coffee. I’m done making something only to be told how it’s ‘wrong’ every time.” She got upset and said I was overreacting, that she just wants her coffee a certain way, and that I should respect her preferences. I argued that I was respecting her preference—I just didn’t appreciate the constant criticism or micromanaging. She accused me of being lazy and unaccommodating.

Now, I’m feeling guilty because I do want her to enjoy her morning coffee, but I’m also tired of feeling like I’m a barista under constant scrutiny. Am I wrong for telling her she can just handle it herself until she stops micromanaging me? Or should I just suck it up and follow her super detailed instructions? AITA?

