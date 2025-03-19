She Decided To Get An Apartment With Her Friend, But She Only Had One Condition. Now Her Friend Wants To Change The Rules.

Moving in together means compromise—unless you’re this roommate, who got to pick the apartment, the bedroom, and even the thermostat settings.

The one thing she didn’t get? The parking spot.

But now, after signing the lease again, she’s suddenly decided their deal has expired.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for not sharing the parking spot with my roommate? So my roommate and i are in college and moved into an apartment for this school year. When we were touring places last year, my roommate shut down every place we toured except for one bc it didn’t have the things she wanted (washer and dryer in unit, walk in closet bedroom, certain size living room, etc). The one place she liked i eventually agreed to live in with one requirement: I would get the one parking spot for the school years, and she would get it for the summers. Literally my only requirement to live in the place i didn’t like.

Her roommate is getting a car.

Fast forward eight months, and we resign the lease to live in the same apartment again. Out of no where, my roommate (who doesn’t even have a car or off campus job btw) mentioned splitting a street parking pass for the next school year so we could share the spot, AND that she wanted to start in March even though summer doesn’t start until April 28th. She is getting a free car for the summer and school year next year from her boyfriend, and just randomly brought it up like this was normal and the agreement.

Gotta love how agreements suddenly come with expiration dates.

When I mentioned to her that our agreement and my only thing I needed was the parking spot for the school years (which may not be fair but she agreed to it) she said that only applied for one year, like that was obvious. She waited until we signed the lease to have this conversation, and I honestly would have looked somewhere else to live that had two parking spaces if I knew this is what she was thinking.

She compromises on too many things already.

I compromise with her on literally everything bc we are friends, she keeps the heat so high bc she’s cold, she got to pick the bedroom she wanted, she has her boyfriend over every day and I never ever complain.

I’m waiting for her to bring up the conversation again to put my foot down and say I’m not street parking for the school year or splitting the spot for the school year, and I will offer her$100-150 for the spot considering a street parking permit is $25. AITA?

Now, the OP is standing firm, but is she being unfair, or is her roommate just pulling a fast one?

Most people on Reddit say she’s NTA.

The roommate is acting pretty suss.

She isn’t acting like a friend.

Funny how agreements only last as long as they’re convenient.

