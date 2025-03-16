Wedding Officiant Asked If There Were Any Objections To The Marriage, So The Bride’s Mom Stood Up And And Caused A Huge Scene

During the wedding ceremony, there is a traditional line where the officiant asks if there are any objections to the marriage, but that is really just a formality.

What would you do if your mother stood up during this time and told you (and everyone else at the ceremony) that she objected because your new husband wasn’t good enough for you?

That is what happened to the new bride in this story.

Let’s see how she handled it.

AITA for refusing to forgive my mother after what she did at my wedding? I got married three months ago, and my relationship with my mother has been on thin ice ever since. She has always been dramatic, but I never thought she’d go this far. For context, my mom has never liked my husband.

It is one thing to tell her this in private.

She thinks I “settled” because he’s not a doctor or lawyer like she wanted. She made little comments throughout our engagement but promised to “behave” at the wedding. I trusted her.

I didn’t know anyone would ever really do this.

Fast forward to the ceremony. Everything is perfect… until the officiant asks if anyone has any objections. My mother stands up. She starts crying and saying she “just needs to speak her truth” before it’s too late.

Wow, she is really making a scene.

She goes on about how she doesn’t think my husband is “good enough” for me and how she’s only doing this because she loves me. Everyone is stunned. My dad (who is divorced from her) has to pull her away as I stand there in shock. My husband looks at me, waiting for me to say something, but I’m frozen.

The wedding must go on.

Eventually, she leaves, and we continue the ceremony, but the damage is done. Half of my guests are whispering. My husband’s family is furious. I spend my reception smiling through tears.

That was quite a “moment.”

She sends a long text the next day saying she “only wanted to protect me” and that I was wrong for not hearing her out. Now, my family is pressuring me to forgive her. They say she just had a “moment” and didn’t mean to ruin my day. But I don’t want to forgive her. I haven’t spoken to her since, and she’s acting like I’m the one breaking the family apart. AITA?

Maybe she can forgive her someday, but clearly not yet. Mom was way out of line.

Read on to see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about this story.

Yes, she intentionally humiliated her daughter, this is out of line.

I agree with this commenter.

Mom really is selfish.

Yes, she absolutely knew.

This is a great way to handle it.

This mom is a nut and does not deserve attention from her daughter.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.