Bachelorette Is Asked To Invite Her Brother’s New Girlfriend To Her Party, So She Graciously Did. But It Becomes Immediately Apparent That She Doesn’t Want To Be There.

Everyone’s idea of fun is different.

And while bachelorette parties fill some people with unbridled excitement, for others the idea of all that merriment, the organized activities, alcohol and cliched props are something out of their worst nightmare.

So when the bachelorette in this story was asked to include her brother’s new girlfriend, she accepted with a ‘the more the merrier’ attitude.

But she never expected what happened next.

AITA for asking a guest to not crochet at my bachelorette party? I am a 28-year-old woman who is getting married this year (yay!) I went on my bachelorette party trip last weekend. The trip was to a cabin-type setting where we all stayed in the same house. I have three bridesmaids, but also invited some friends to come along.

Part of the group was my brother’s girlfriend of five months who is not in the wedding party.

She wasn’t initially invited because I don’t know her well and they live in another state, but my brother asked me to invite her as a favor to him.

He said that she’s never been invited to a bachelorette and likely never would be (I have no idea why, this is just what he told me), and he hoped that she could have this experience. Since people would be paying their own way and the group wasn’t large, I figured why not. She seemed nice enough.

The problem is that during the weekend, she would insist on crocheting all the time, even during our events and games. When I asked her to participate with us, she said that she took time off for the trip, and wanted to make the most of her “vacation” by catching up on her crochet projects. And that playing games and hanging out with my friends wasn’t “fun” and she didn’t want to “waste” her days off (all her words, not mine). To be clear, I don’t care that she wants to crochet in general. Most of our activities ended after dinner anyways and we’d just hang out in the living room. I just asked her to saving the crocheting for nighttime, after the activities.

My issue is that she was taking her crocheting with us to places like wine tasting, brunch, a museum tour, etc. It was super disrespectful in my eyes because she’d insist on coming yet wouldn’t participate in the activity. Honestly, I was bothered that she was crocheting when we were playing bridal games, but at least that was in our living room! The trip is over now, but apparently she was super peeved that I asked to limit her crocheting time, and my brother’s been pestering me to apologize to her for ruining her trip.

I personally don’t feel like I should apologize, because she shouldn’t have come to a bachelorette party if she didn’t want to do bachelorette-y things! But I also love brother very much and I don’t want this to come between us. I’m starting to doubt myself because his girlfriend sounds really annoyed with me. AITA?

This was a bachelorette party.

You expect to do bachelorette party activities at a bachelorette party.

Wanting to crochet is one thing, but claiming that not doing so is “wasting vacation time” is totally unfair and disrespectful toward the future bride.

This crocheter called out the sister-in-law’s behavior.

While this person pondered the brother’s involvement and wondered if there was more to the situation than met the eye.

And others encouraged the woman to take the high road.

She was totally disrespected.

