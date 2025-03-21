Guy Found A Ring He Loved In A Thrift Store, So He Didn’t Hesitate To Wear It Every Day. But Then He Met Up With A Female Friend Whose Reaction To His Jewelry Choices Left Him Reeling.

Promise rings. Engagement rings. Chastity rings. Wedding rings.

As a society, we’ve attached a whole lot of meaning to a simple band of metal worn on the finger.

So when the man in this story happily wore a ring he’d found in a thrift shop, the last thing he was expecting was to be verbally assaulted for his choice.

Read on to find out how his ‘friend’ ruined his confidence in his fashion choices, and left him entirely baffled in the aftermath.

AITA for wearing an engagement looking ring? I am a 26-year-old man, and I don’t wear much jewelry. This is due to it either not feeling nice, or that I just don’t like the look of most stuff. However, I went thrifting a month ago and found a gold ring inlaid with a thin black stone in the middle. It felt/fit amazing on my left ring finger and I started wearing it.

Let’s see how this innocent choice caused this guy unexpected problems.

I met my friend today (she is also 26) while wearing my ring, and she was shocked and asked me when I got engaged? I was confused and asked what she meant, since I’m single. She just pointed at the ring.

Read on to find out why this suddenly became an issue.

I laughed and said no, it just looked cool. She responded by accusing me of catfishing girls. Honestly, I have noticed some unusually positive attention from women lately, but I attributed to the fact that I’ve lost weight. Now she is mad and calling me names, but I can’t really see what I did wrong. AITA? This guy is wearing a ring. There is no problem with the jewelry he chooses to wear at all. The option to wear or not wear a ring is his alone – and if women want to know if he’s engaged or married, all they need to do is ask. Let’s see how Reddit responded to his friend’s hostility. Many Redditors found her behavior weird, suspect even.

Meanwhile, this person found a flaw in the friend’s argument.

And others encouraged him to wear whatever he wants.

He is doing nothing wrong.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.