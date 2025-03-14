While Waiting In Line At The Drive Through, This Customer Witnessed An Extremely Entitled Woman Make A Huge Scene

Going to a drive through to get some fast food is easy, but sometimes it is annoying, especially when the person ahead of you in line is throwing a fit.

While waiting in the mobile order line at Chick-Fil-A, this driver got to enjoy quite a show put on by the entitled woman in the vehicle ahead.

The employees often have to take a lot of abuse, but fortunately in this story, they got help with revenge by the police officers who happened to be inside for lunch.

Check it out.

Entitled Woman Thinks She Owns the Drive-Thru, Throws a Tantrum, and Gets Served by Karma (and the Police) I’m at Chick-fil-A the other day. At this location, they have two drive-thru lanes—one for regular orders and one for mobile orders (where you skip the line if you use the app and scan a QR code). I always use the mobile lane because it’s way faster. Well… not today. Enter: Entitled Woman (EW).

Why do some people drive like this?

She cuts me off pulling into the lot (red flag #1), but whatever. There’s no one else in mobile lane, so it’s not a HUGE deal. I pull in behind her and immediately notice she’s not holding a phone to scan a QR code like a normal person. Nope, she’s sitting there, waving at the attendants. News flash: nobody monitors the mobile lane.

Come on lady, drive through’s aren’t that complicated.

So, naturally, she starts laying on the horn like a lunatic. an employee finally comes over. Before he’s even at her car, she starts barking out her order. And not a short one—this woman orders like she’s feeding an army. After ordering, she drives off without paying. The guy literally has to chase her down to get her payment. Then she pulls up to the window, where I’m still stuck RIGHT behind her, despite having scanned my code and being ready to grab my food in seconds. The employee at the window asks her to pull around to one of the waiting spots. She refuses, saying, “No, it always takes longer if I pull around.” The employee explains (very patiently) that pulling around won’t delay her order, but it will let them serve the people behind her whose food is ready. She responds, “It’s not really fair to prepare their orders before mine when I was here first.” The employee tries to explain how food stations work, but she interrupts, saying, “they should all be working on the first person’s order. I know you just make minimum wage, but this REALLY shouldn’t be that hard to understand.” After what feels like forever, the manager appears at the window. He leans out and very politely asks her to pull around, even promising to personally bring her food out as soon as it’s ready. To top it off, he offers her a complimentary peppermint shake as an apology for the inconvenience. And what does she do?

Wow, the nerve of this woman.

She knocks the shake out of his hand. It goes flying everywhere—on him, inside the window, total chaos. She even has the nerve to beep her horn at him. Finally Karma starts to take hold. A couple minutes later, two police officers walk around the front of the drive-thru road, coming towards her. She laughs at the manager, saying, “You REALLY called the police?” The manager calmly responds, “No ma’am, they were at the counter when I walked by covered in the shake you knocked over. They also heard your shouting and honking. I told them it was fine, but they wanted to check on the situation.”

Now this is getting interesting.

At this point, the officers reached her car and told her if she doesn’t pull forward and talk to them, they’ll arrest her for assault and move the car themselves. She finally pulls around… but doesn’t stop. She just speeds out of the parking lot. The police laughed. She has a very easy to remember vanity plate, and they told the manager that they’re adding obstruction of justice for failing to comply with a lawful order when they track her down. I know not all posts here have happy endings, so I figured I’d share this one for the holiday season!

What a perfect ending to the story for this very annoying customer.

Let’s see what the people in the comments say about this.

Gross, but well deserved.

Now this would be funny.

I wonder why this is.

This commenter thinks the driver was an idiot.

Hopefully she gets a huge fine.

It is brave to treat people who prepare your food like this.

What a totally awful person.

