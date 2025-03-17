March 17, 2025 at 4:49 am

‘Who wants a $500 per month car payment?’ – Driver Has A 2013 Honda That They Intend to Drive Until It Won’t Run Anymore

by Matthew Gilligan

I can relate to this guy’s video, because I’m the kind of person that usually drives a car until it can’t run anymore.

A TikTokker named Michael posted a brief video and let viewers know where he stands in that department.

Michael washed his 2013 Honda CRV in the video and the text overlay reads, “Driving a paid off 10 yr old Honda because it costs nothing to run.”

He also wrote, “Who wants a $500 per month car payment?”

It sounds like he has it all figured out!

Here’s the video.

@michael.rusli

Had an older CRV, sold that for a profit and got another CRV with that same money, if it aint broke dont fix it 🤝🏼

♬ original sound – LOLA YOUNG LIVE

And this is what viewers had to say.

One person shared their thoughts.

This individual nailed it.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Might as well drive that baby until it needs to go to that big junkyard in the sky.

