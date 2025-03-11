Wife Asks Her Husband To Get Her Car’s Tire Inflated, But When He Goes To The Tire Store, He Finds Out It’s Going To Take Longer Than He Expected

What would you do if your spouse asked you to do a favor for them?

If it were reasonable, you’d probably do it, but what if it meant completely going out of your way and even caused you to miss work?

In today’s story, one wife seems to think it’s more important for her husband to get the tire on her car fixed than it is for him to finish working.

He disagrees.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITA for backing out of a 15-minute favor when it suddenly turned into an hour-plus-long ordeal? Context: I work from home two days per week; today is one of those days. My wife’s workday ends at 4:00, mine ends at 5:30. Today, when my wife got home (about 4:15), she called me downstairs pretty much as soon as she came in the front door, to tell me that she’s left her car running and would I please take it over to Discount Tire (DT) because one of the tires is low. (For those not aware, DT provides complementary inflation and (non-sidewall) tire repairs.) Without complaint, I agree because it’s only a 5-minute drive each way, so I can just take a quick 15-minute break from work.

The tire repair ended up not being as quick as he expected it to be.

I drive her car down there, and the guy tops up 3 tires, but on the 4th his machine won’t dispense any air. I see him check it with a manual pressure gauge and then he comes up to the window and tells me that the tire is under 15 PSI, so he can’t inflate it, but he says they’re not very busy right now, they could repair the tire after only about a half-hour wait. I let him know that I need to get back to work, is there any way he can add even a little bit of air so I can maybe have my wife bring it back and wait? He says no, because it’s “basically flat”.

His wife didn’t like his suggestion.

I call my wife to let her know this – my intention is to ask her if I drive back home, would she want to drive it back to DT now since the wait is relatively short (when they’re busy, it can be a 2+hour wait), or if not I can at least make an appointment while I’m here. But I don’t even get that far; she just wants me to stay and wait for it (even though she’s already done working for the day). I tell her I really need to get back to work, and she gets very upset. I ask DT Guy what exactly he meant by “basically flat” and he said I’m at 13 PSI.

His wife refuses to listen to him.

I confirm with him that this means I’m not at immediate risk of the rim tearing up the inside of the tire if I drive it back home right now, so I tell my wife that I’m coming back and I’ll be there in 5 minutes. As I’m driving home I get a couple of texts, including “I’ll just have you drive me to work tomorrow and my car can sit in the freaking driveway for all I care”, but of course I don’t read them until I get home. I go inside to make another attempt to explain the specifics of the situation (I haven’t even been able to tell her that it’s not actually flat flat, yet), but she refuses to listen to a word of it, telling me she isn’t going to listen to anything I have to say for the next week, and that I’ve “ruined everything”.

Even though he fixed the problem, his wife is still upset.

I don’t recall every word exchanged, but I know I did tell her that she was acting like a child, and in the end saying “Fine, I’ll go back there and I’ll just have to work until 8pm tonight!” to which she responded with “Good, I don’t want to see you!” I did go back to DT, and started composing this post while waiting. AITA?

He sounds like a really good husband to fix this issue for his wife, but I’m curious why his wife didn’t just stop at Discount Tire on her way home.

Why did she make her husband do it?

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

I’m wondering the same thing.

This is a good question.

She really should’ve stopped on the way home.

His wife is being unreasonable.

His wife is acting immature.

His wife needs to learn to adult.

It seems like its past time.

