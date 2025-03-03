Wife Is Rushing Out The Door To A Dentist Appointment, But Her Husband Is Upset Because He Expected Her To Give Him A Ride To His Appointment

One very important part of a successful marriage is communication, but sometimes married couples don’t communicate effectively.

In today’s story, a husband and wife have very different expectations about how the morning is going to go, but they apparently didn’t talk about it ahead of time.

Now the husband is upset and the wife is wondering if it’s her fault.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for refusing to give my husband a lift to a primary school viewing? I (35F) and my husband (33M) live together with our two children (3M & 1F). Recently I have been under the weather with some low level cold & sore throat. I’m feeling crappy but still able to do day to day stuff, I have been going to work, looking after the children etc as normal. Today the children are due to be looked after by our childminders who live next door to us, we can drop them off anywhere between 8-9am. We get them up and dressed and feed them breakfast before they go and pack their bags with spare clothes, nappies, bottles for our daughter and food for both of them throughout the day.

It sounds like a busy morning.

Today I have a dentist appointment in the town over at 10am. My husband is due to attend a viewing of a primary school in the village next to us in the opposite direction at 9:20am with my mother who is making her own way there. This morning I got up when my alarm went off with my son, got him dressed and gave him his breakfast, went back upstairs for our daughter, got her dressed and gave her her bottle then started making their lunches which included washing up as there were no clean bottles for her to take with her.

Her husband finally offered to help.

My husband remained in bed until 8:50am then came downstairs and asked why I was stressed and grumpy. I told him that I’d got up by myself with both children, needed to leave for my appointment in ten minutes and the kids bags still weren’t packed and the car was frozen and I still wasn’t dressed myself. He then asked what he could do to help and I asked him to defrost the car which he did.

Her husband expected a ride.

When we had dropped the kids off at 9am I started getting myself dressed and he asked I was ‘even going to have time’ to take him to the primary school (we only have one car and only I have a drivers licence). I said no and was he expecting me to take him. And he said yes because I had organised the trip to the primary school.

She didn’t give him a ride.

I pointed out that while I have organised for him to go to the primary school I am not actually going myself. Not only that I have plans, which he knows about, at the same time in a different location in the opposite direction. Also at no point has he asked me for a lift. He says I should have known he would be expecting a lift there as I planned the visit. In addition to the above, if I was going to give him a lift we would have needed to leave earlier so I could drop him off and make my appoint on time. But he didn’t get up with me and get the children out of the house and everything ready so we could do this.

He finally took action.

I left for my dentist appointment while he complained he was going to be late and started trying to book a taxi at around 9:10am. So AITA for not giving my husband a lift to the school viewing?

It sounds like the problem was a lack of communication.

They both had expectations, and the expectations weren’t the same.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

They really needed to discuss this the day before.

But also, if he was awake with the kids in the morning they could have talked about it then.

