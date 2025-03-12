Wife Wants Her Husband To Do Even More Chores Around The House Than He Already Does, So He Used The Money He Gives Her To Hire A Cleaning Service

Ask and you shall receive…just not in the way you expected!

AITA for hiring a cleaning service and paying for it out of my wife’s budget? “My wife is a stay at home mom. We have two children. 10/12. I pay all the bills, put money aside for the kid’s education, emergencies, savings, vacations, retirement, etc. then whatever is left I split 50/50 with my wife.

Recently she has decided that I do not do enough around the house so she wants me to start doing more chores. I asked if we were going to split up all the chores again. What I mean is the kids have their chores, she has hers, and I have mine. So if she wants me to do more, I want mine redistributed as well. I think she can mow the lawn and do the yard work and house maintenance. This is not what she wants. She wants me to take on more of the chores we agreed would be hers. On top of earning all the money, and all the chores I currently have.

I asked her what she wanted me to do. She gave me a list. I hired a cleaning service and paid for it out of our budget before splitting the fun money. Now she says that I’m a jerk and being financially abusive. I think it’s a fair compromise.”

