Woman At Breakfast Buffet Cuts In Line At The Omelette Station, So The Person Behind Her Decides To Make Her Jealous

I always love going to a breakfast buffet that includes an omelette station.

It’s wonderful to be able to customize an omelette just the way you want it with ingredients you may not have readily available at home.

In today’s story, one woman cuts in line at the buffet’s omelette station, and the person in line behind her knows just what to do to make her regret her choice.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Line-cutters at a resort hotel breakfast buffet Until three days ago, I was staying at a nice resort hotel in the Philippines. There were a lot of families there from many ethnicities, as the local Cebuanos could not afford this hotel. I was in line at the omelette-making station when one woman who wasn’t in line walks up to the person in front of me, and says something in their shared language, “Can I cut in behind you? It’s a long line.”

The line wasn’t even very long.

For brigading reasons, I’m not going to say what language it was, but suffice it to say I speak enough of that language to know what they were doing. I was surprised because, besides me, there were only four people behind me, and three people in front. Anyway, she successfully cuts in.

He let her cut in line.

I was thinking of saying something but instead I got petty. She got to the front of the line, and filled up a small plate with the omelette fixings she wanted, and passed the plate to the cook. She cooks it up, no problem. Then it’s my turn.

OP’s omelette sounds delicious.

As the line-cutter’s getting her omelette back, she notices that I took the crispy bacon from another station and shredded them behind her, and had added it to my omelette fixings plate. I can see the envy already, but I decide to be pettier. I ask the omelette chef in my politest voice, “May I have some cheese, please?”

The line-cutter realized what she missed out on.

The line-cutter woman’s eyes kinda went big when she realized she could have had cheese (which wasn’t really an option at the fixings station but I’d seen others ask the day before) and bacon on her basic omelette. To top it off, at least two of the people behind me started ordering the same, from what I saw. I hope it caught on. And the omelette was frigging delicious. Take that, you line cutter.

That is certainly petty, and a literally delicious kind of petty!

To be fair, there’s probably nothing from preventing the line-cutter from getting back in line and getting another omelette.

Let's see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person was too hangry to keep quiet.

Another person loves the omelette station hack!

This person got a good deal at the grocery store.

I completely agree.

Another person assumes the line cutter is insecure.

Now I’m craving an omelette!

I think we all are.

