Woman Didn’t Pack Her Boyfriend’s Suitcase, So He Got Upset And Said He’s Rethinking Their Engagement

AITA for not packing my boyfriends suitcase We went on a 10-hour road trip this weekend. This was for my cousin’s quinceanera. My boyfriend drove, but I did ask multiple times if he wanted to switch and I’d drive.

We left this morning, and I got all my stuff ready, as well the stuff for our two dogs. All of my stuff and the dogs’ stuff were packed and already in the car. My boyfriend came in from the backyard. He asked what else was left to pack.

I told him everything was already in the car, except his stuff. I said this so he can go get what he wants to wear and get his stuff in the car. He immediately had an annoyed look on his face. He has been passive-aggressive ever since we left.

When I asked what the issue was, he said, “I just learned a lot today.” So after I asked again, he said that it was rude of me to not pack his stuff. He said that I should’ve folded his clothes, and I should’ve gotten his suitcase ready to leave.

He’s the one who drove there and back home. He added that it’s the least I could do considering he had to drive 10 hours, and he even got pulled over for going 15 above the speed limit. So, AITA for not packing his suitcase?

I feel like maybe I just should’ve done it, but at the same time, his clothes were thrown all over the room, and I don’t feel like it’s my responsibility to pack it up for him? We’ve been talking about getting engaged recently, and he said that this was an eye-opener and now he needs to rethink about getting engaged.

