Woman Doesn’t Want Her Neighbor’s Cats In Her Garden, But They Weren’t Happy With Her Solution Of Installing A Motion-Activated Sprinkler System

by Jayne Elliott

gray and white cat plays with beets in garden

Shutterstock/Reddit

How would you feel if your neighbor’s cats kept wandering over to your yard?

Maybe it wouldn’t bother you if you like cats, but in today’s story, the cats are causing problems.

This woman is wondering if she went too far with her plan to keep the neighbor’s cats out of her yard.

Let’s read all the details to decide.

AITAH for installing a Motion -Activated Sprinkler to deter my neighbour’s cats from my garden?

I (36F) have a small vegetable garden that I’ve nurtured for years.

Recently, my neighbor’s (45F) three cats have taken a liking to my garden, often digging up plants and using it as their litter box.

Her neighbor doesn’t seem to care.

I spoke to my neighbor about the issue, but she dismissed my concerns saying, “Cats will be cats.”

I know that cat’s poop can contaminate the soil.

More so I don’t want my vegetables/ vegetable garden to be contaminated.

Her neighbor doesn’t like what she did!

Out of frustration I installed a motion-activated sprinkler system to deter the cats.

The next day, my neighbor confronted me, upset that her cats came home soaked.

I explained the reason, but she argued that I was being cruel and that it’s natural for cats to roam.

Am asking, AITAH ?

I think that was a smart decision! Hopefully it works, but if the cats are coming home “soaked” it may not be working.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

A cat owner weighs in.

Screenshot 2025 03 11 at 10.28.05 AM Woman Doesnt Want Her Neighbors Cats In Her Garden, But They Werent Happy With Her Solution Of Installing A Motion Activated Sprinkler System

This person’s cats like getting wet!

Screenshot 2025 03 11 at 10.28.35 AM Woman Doesnt Want Her Neighbors Cats In Her Garden, But They Werent Happy With Her Solution Of Installing A Motion Activated Sprinkler System

Now all I can picture is rainbow kitties!

Screenshot 2025 03 11 at 10.28.59 AM Woman Doesnt Want Her Neighbors Cats In Her Garden, But They Werent Happy With Her Solution Of Installing A Motion Activated Sprinkler System

This person thinks the neighbor is “cruel.”

Screenshot 2025 03 11 at 10.29.12 AM Woman Doesnt Want Her Neighbors Cats In Her Garden, But They Werent Happy With Her Solution Of Installing A Motion Activated Sprinkler System

This person would love to copy this idea.

Screenshot 2025 03 11 at 10.29.36 AM Woman Doesnt Want Her Neighbors Cats In Her Garden, But They Werent Happy With Her Solution Of Installing A Motion Activated Sprinkler System

The cats may not mind getting wet.

But if they do, perhaps they will learn a lesson.

