Woman Gave Her Teenage Daughter Her Own Room While Her Two Sons Are Sharing A Room, But The Oldest Son Wants His Own Space Too

Sharing a room with a sibling can be frustrating for some kids.

This mom gave her only daughter her own room and bathroom.

Her oldest son is sharing a room with his little brother, and he’s pretty upset that he doesn’t get his own room.

Now, the mom is wondering if she made the right decision or not.

AITA for letting my daughter have her own bedroom? My husband and I have three kids (14M, 13F, and 10M). We used to live in a two-bedroom house, and all the kids stayed in the same room and shared the same bathroom. There were many arguments about bedroom and bathroom space, especially amongst the two oldest.

We have just purchased our first home, and the house has three bedrooms. My middle child is the only girl, so I thought it would be more appropriate for her to have her own room. And I thought she could have her own bathroom away from the boys.

I gave her the sole bedroom/bathroom, and the boys share a room. However, my oldest son has been moping about it ever since we moved in. He believes, since he is the oldest, he should have his own room.

I told him it is better for him and his brother to be in one room. But he is still complaining. He doesn’t want “to share a room with a little kid.” He complained about not having his own space.

My oldest has started barging in my daughter’s bathroom even though he has his own bathroom that he shares with his little brother. I told him to stay out of his sister’s bathroom. But he got upset, saying “he doesn’t have a darn thing to himself.”

I grounded him for cussing at me. My husband, later on, went and talked to my son, and now, he thinks maybe our son is right and he should have his own room as the oldest.

