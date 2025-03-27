Woman Gets Tired Of Family Pressuring Her To Marry And Have Kids, So She Shuts Them Down With A Hilarious Response

Some families expect everyone to follow the same life path, but not everyone wants the same things.

So, what would you do if your family constantly pressured you to get married and have kids, even though you had no interest? Would you keep explaining yourself? Or would you find a way to shut down the conversation once and for all?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this exact predicament and uses humor to help her escape. Here’s what happened.

Grandkids? -eh, I know a source So, I’m from a deeply chauvinistic, conservative Italian family. Like, women cook and clean, while the men watch TV and get served. One of my cousins brought a boyfriend around, and when he tried to help in the kitchen, he was told, “Oh no, you just go over there with the rest of the guys.” The peak goal is to have a big Italian wedding to a nice boy/girl from a good family and then have more [Italian] babies.

My siblings and I, for various reasons, have not gotten married nor had kids, and we’re in our 20’s-30’s. Most of our cousins are married or at least in serious relationships. We get the talk ALL THE TIME about when we’re going to settle down, have we found a nice partner, when are we going to get grandkids? I’m tired of telling my family that I’m not going to get married because a) I’m not interested in marriage or even dating (I tried it, didn’t like it; I prefer friendship without ******, thanks), b) I don’t think I’d be a good parent, and c) even if I got over a and b, I can’t afford a child.

So, rather than getting into arguments about giving my parents grandchildren, I’ve decided if they don’t want to take my answers seriously, I just won’t give them a serious conversation.

Parents: When are you going to settle down? We’d love to have a little one around… you’d be such a great mother! Me: Look, here’s the thing… A husband? I can’t do that. But a baby? Eh, give me a few months. I have a source. I know a guy. And I make sure to say this in my cheesiest fake Italian-Jersey accent so they understand it’s a joke. So far, it derails the conversation every time!

