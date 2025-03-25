Woman Grabbed Her Lunch From A Bakery, But When She Sat Down In Her Car Another Customer Opened The Car Door And Stole Her Food

Some stores’ uniforms are similar to nurse’s scrubs.

This woman who was dressed in bright blue scrubs stopped at Panera for a quick lunch.

She grabbed her order from the store and walked back to her car.

A frantic woman suddenly confronted her, and the situation escalated quickly.

Read the full story below to find out what happened.

Literally just happened at Panera I wear bright blue scrubs for my job. I had a doctors appointment, so I’m taking a later lunch and decided to get curbside pick up.

This woman decided to collect her food from the store instead.

Unfortunately, the poor store is visibly swamped. After waiting about 15+ minutes, I decided to walk in to pick up my order. No biggie. I have eyes, I see what’s going on. After I collected my meal, I walked out.

A lady customer in the parking was waving and yelling.

A lady rolls down her window and starts waving and yelling her last name over and over. I ignore her and get in my car with my bag. I take out my delicious baguette, buckle my seatbelt, etc. Then suddenly, she opened my car door!

She got scared and screamed for help.

She started screaming about me taking her food or not delivering to her or something. I was in shock and fear. She grabbed my bread! I was so scared I started yelling for help.

People came to intervene.

Thankfully, some people and the girl who was actually delivering food heard me screaming and they came to intervene. Delivery girl dropped this woman’s bag of food to run and help. The police were called, too.

The irate customer was arrested.

And while they were on their way, I finally understood what was going on. I said, “Look at me! I am in scrubs! I work at a hospital, not Panera, you idiot!” The manager of the Panera gave me some gift cards and more bread. And crazy lady was arrested. BONUS: She parked in a handicapped spot, and I think her car will be towed.

Wow! That was intense. I guess, always lock your car doors!

Don’t judge a person based on their uniform.

