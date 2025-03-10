Woman Leaves “Girls Night” After Her Friend Made Her Sit On An Uncomfortable Bench So She Could Snuggle With Her Male Crush On A Couch, But Now They’re Mad That She Left

Girls night is all about the girls, but what if someone’s male crush was also there (for some reason)?

Well, in this woman’s case, she decided enough was enough and left, but her friends thought she shouldn’t have and that she was being dramatic.

Who’s in the wrong?

Let’s find out.

AITA? Leaving girls night out I’m part of a long-time friend group with Jenna and Shay. Once or twice a month, we go out for dinner and drinks, rotating who picks the places. Last night was our girls’ night out. We had dinner, then went to a bar, where we got a great high-top table near the bar and DJ. We were enjoying ourselves when Jenna said her crush was joining us.

Uh-oh. Wasn’t it a girls night?

When he arrived, Jenna asked him, since he knew the owner, to swap our table for a lounge area. Before I knew it, he had arranged the swap. The problem? Shay and I loved our table and didn’t want to move. We told Jenna, but she insisted because she wanted to snuggle next to her crush. Since the swap was already made, Shay caved and moved.

That’s annoying, but she tried to make it work.

I was left alone while the other group pressured me to leave. Not wanting to cause a scene, I reluctantly joined them. Jenna and her crush took the only couch. Shay got a barstool, leaving me with an awkward bench with no back support, feet dangling, constantly balancing to avoid falling. Worse, the lounge was in full view of the bar, making me feel extremely uncomfortable and exposed.

She was extremely uncomfortable for a variety of reasons.

Our theme for the night was tight skinny jeans and as a mid-sized girl (size 14) with a pooch, I already felt self-conscious. My friends (Jenna size 4, Shay size 6) don’t always understand what it’s like being bigger. Clothes that fit differently or needing more support with everyday items. I tried to steady myself with a cushion, but it didn’t help. I felt miserable.

She voiced her discomfort, to no avail.

I told them I was really uncomfortable, but they dismissed me as being dramatic. I reminded Jenna that I had already said I didn’t want to move, but she waved it off, saying that it’s just one night and she wanted to snuggle with her crush. Shay, who had also complained earlier, suddenly turned on me and asked why I always have such a low self-esteem? It’s just a chair. Why am I ruining the night?

Ouch. Well, that night was hopeless.

By then, the bar was packed, and no other tables were available. I told them they could stay, but I was leaving. Later, they bombarded me with messages, calling me the ******* for leaving over a seat. They claimed they’d have sucked it up if roles were reversed. I told them I wouldn’t have put them in that situation in the first place.

She felt dismissed by her friends.

Girls’ night is meant to be fun for everyone. If they were uncomfortable, I’d have adjusted things to accommodate them. But they still insisted I was being dramatic and in the wrong for leaving. AITA?

She was duped!

Let’s see how people feel about this.

A commenter shares their opinion.

My thoughts exactly.

A reader shares their point of view.

A reasonable take.

Another commenter chimes in.

It’s her right to leave if she’s uncomfortable.

And it wasn’t even an authentic girls night!

