Woman Made Complicated International Plans To Attend A Cousin’s Wedding, But Then The Cousin Said She Couldn’t Bring Her New Baby To The Nuptials

Weddings can elicit tears, longing, or childlike joy.

But in this story, the bride and groom institute a “no kids allowed” rule and it causes an uproar.

One new mom wants to cancel her travel plans to the wedding, but the groom really wants her to attend.

Let’s see how the story unfolds.

AITA for telling my cousin I can’t come to his wedding because of a no child rule? My cousin is getting married at the end of August in California at a vineyard. No one in the family is in California, so to go I need to get a hotel. Me, my mom, and brother found an AirBNB that’s relatively close. Also I should mention my husband is posted abroad and won’t be coming; I was going to fly to the US for this.

Traveling with a baby isn’t easy.

The invite came out only three weeks ago and we had to scramble to find a place. The issue now is that I have a 4-month-old baby who only breastfeeds and won’t take a bottle. She had to drink from an open cup one time because I needed to take a driving exam and that is the longest she has ever been away from me.

This is a big logistical challenge for OP.

They just let us know that no children under 12 are allowed. So I told them that logistically I can’t come. They suggested that me and my mother go back and forth to the AirBNB to watch the baby, and I said it’s just too big of a deal. To fly all the way there, pay for an AirBNB, and then go back and forth during the wedding just doesn’t seem worth it. It’s a lot of effort to do all of that by myself with a small baby.

The cousin still wants her to go to the wedding.

The AirBNB and plane are still refundable at this point. My cousin is mad that I’m cancelling, as they paid per head and can’t reduce the amount at this point. I said they can try and find someone else to invite. I also said it’s his fault that they didn’t write the child rule on the invitation. He said I should not be stingy and get a babysitter.

She doesn’t want to pay for a babysitter.

But I don’t know anyone in that area of California and honestly paying for a babysitter on top of an AirBNB and flight is ridiculous to me. He says it’s standard to not bring children to weddings…

So AITA for cancelling close to the date because I can’t bring my baby with me?

The cousin either needs to make an exception for the baby or be more understanding about why she can’t attend the wedding.

Good thing the trip is still refundable!

