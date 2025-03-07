Woman Recovering From Dental Surgery Desperately Needed Pain Medicine, But The Pharmacist Wouldn’t Give The Prescription To Her Brother Until She Came Inside With Him

Dental surgery can be very painful, and the woman in today’s story knows that first hand.

She had to have multiple teeth pulled, and she desperately needed to get prescription strength pain medicine.

The problem was that the pharmacist refused to give the prescription to her brother, so he decided to give the pharmacist exactly what he asked for.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Need my ID after Surgery? Bet. Hello! I have no idea how to start this off, so I’ll just give the context, and jump in. (Also bit of a trigger warning, i do mention blood and drool but that’s about it) I (24f) had been seeing the dentist more often because I now have insurance. The last time I went to a dentist was when I was about 14 or 15. My dentist said a lot of my teeth are salvageable, but I did need to get a lot of teeth pulled (7 to be exact)

Her brother agreed to give her a ride home after surgery.

It took a couple months to get my teeth pulled and everything, and when it did. Oh my lord. The front desk lady told me I’m gonna be on antibiotics, and pain medication. I’m still kinda recovering, my gums are still pretty sensitive, but overall fine. My brother (27m) was my ride, so i called him, fresh out of surgery, and he’s like “You done with surgery?” I responded yeah, but my mouth was stuffed with gauze. “I have no idea what you said, but I’m assuming you said yes.”

Next stop was the pharmacy.

He came and got me, and the nurse and my brother had to help me in his truck. We went to the pharmacy, but they were on lunch break, after waiting 30 minutes, their lunch was over. My brother left me in the truck, and went into the convenient store.

It took longer than it should’ve.

He was in there for A WHILE. Like 15 minutes. To most, that doesn’t seem long, but to me, since the anesthesia was beginning to wear off, I was squirming in discomfort. While my brother was in the store, the pharmacist was giving him a really hard time. Telling him that they need my ID, and all that fun stuff. Cue the malicious compliance.

She had to go to the pharmacy with her brother.

My brother walked out, told me everything and I began to cry, just picture an adult woman with baby face, swollen, delirious, in pain, and fresh out of surgery looking like she was trying to do the chubby bunny challenge. Anyway, my brother, took me out of his truck, and he had to guide me. So all the customers in the store, all they saw was a scrawny twig, dragging a barely conscious noodle to the pharmacy. He sat me down in one of the chairs, and I handed him my ID.

The expression on the pharmacist’s face was worth it.

The pharmacist was about to give him a hard time again… but he then pointed in my direction. All he saw was a lost adult, drooling and bleeding, clearly out of it, fresh out of surgery. And the look on his face. Was just… glorious, he handed my brother my medication without much complaint, and we left. And before anyone gets onto my brother’s case that he didn’t need to drag me into the store. I wanna make it clear, even then, I did not care about how silly I looked. I was too busy thinking about pink axolotls on stairs, and how bad I needed a nap. Even looking back, I chuckle about it.

I can understand that pharmacies have policies like checking ID, but surely there have to be exceptions for people who are in too much pain and discomfort to go into a pharmacy on their own.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person’s oral surgeon has a different approach.

Another person defends the pharmacist.

This person also defends the pharmacist.

The pharmacist has to follow the rules.

The pharmacist was just doing his job.

As annoying as that might be.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.