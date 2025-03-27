Woman Refused An Art Commission For A Woman Her Friend Was Trying To Date, So Now He’s Furious Because He Was Trying To Impress Her
AITA for not doing an art commission I was not told about?
I (33F) do a lot of art in the needlework medium.
That’s embroidery, cross-stitch, weaving, etc.
I’m going to toot my own horn here, I’m very good at it.
I’ve won first prize at a couple of our state fair competitions, and the one tapestry piece I had in a gallery was sold for a good bit of money.
This woman stopped taking art commissions.
A few years ago, I made a choice.
I would no longer take commissions.
The deadlines, back and forth between clients, and all that jazz, made me hate it.
It was once a hobby I could do for hours shutting my brain off.
She still does it on occasion.
I still make presents on occasion.
For example, my wife’s bff just had a baby, and I made a cross-stitch birth announcement for the nursery
But anything outside of that is not happening.
She got a request from Abigail, her friend’s friend.
This past week, I got a message on my Instagram.
It’s from my friend Mike’s friend, “Abigail.”
Abigail said Mike recommended me for an embroidery she wanted done.
She asked how soon could I get to the process.
Her friend got mad when she refused Abigail.
I told Abigail I was sorry, but I no longer take commissions and Mike knew that already.
Abigail was a little annoyed, but Mike texted me in a fury!
He said he really buttered up my work to Abigail, and he was trying to date her, and now I’ve messed things up for him.
She’s uncertain if she did the right thing.
I’m sad that Mike is acting this way.
But I also wonder if I should just do it since Abigail was “misled” about me not doing commissions.
My wife says absolutely not. I, 85%, think she’s right, but I just wanted the perspective of people who aren’t married to me. LOL.
It seems like Mike should’ve checked with her first before putting her in this position.
Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.
It’s not a hobby if it’s being demanded.
