Woman Refuses To Let Step-Sister Bring Her Dog To Her House While She’s Away, And Now Her Parents Are Upset

Not everyone likes dogs in their home, especially when they don’t already have a dog.

So, what would you do if a family member expected to bring their dog into your house, even though you had new kittens and wouldn’t even be home? Would you allow it to happen? Or would you stand your ground and say no?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this exact situation, and not everyone is thrilled with her decision. Here’s what happened.

AITA for Not Letting My Step-Sister Bring Her Dog to My House? My (30s F) mom and stepdad are coming to stay at my house for a few days to watch my kids while my husband and I go away for our anniversary. It’s super helpful, and I appreciate it. A few days ago, my mom told me my step-sister (who is in her 20s and married) might come to visit them while they’re at my house. That’s totally fine with me. But then she added, “Oh, and she’ll probably bring her dog.”

She’s not thrilled about the dog.

Here’s the thing – I’ve never really wanted other people’s pets in my home, but I’ve tolerated it in the past to keep the peace. My step-sister never gets a pet sitter and always expects to bring her dog everywhere. It’s happened before, and while I wasn’t thrilled about it, I let it slide.

There’s a reason they have kittens rather than a dog.

But now, I have two new kittens. They’ve never been around a dog, and I don’t want their first experience to be some random visit where I’m not even home. Plus, I just don’t want someone else’s dog in my house – especially when I’ve got an actual reason to say no this time. We also have a really bad backyard in the winter. It’s literally mud right now, so there’s nowhere for the dog to be without getting filthy. Up until this summer, we ourselves had a dog (he passed away), and there are many reasons we have chosen to go the kitten route this time instead of another dog.

Her parents are frustrated.

I told my mom no that the kittens are still adjusting, and I don’t want to introduce them to a dog while I’m away. She didn’t argue, but she seemed annoyed, and I got the feeling she thought I was being difficult. My step-sister lives about an hour away, and if she can’t bring her dog, she probably won’t come at all. My mom and stepdad don’t see her much, so I think they’re frustrated that this is now a barrier. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see every side of this, but it is her house.

Let’s see what advice the people over at Reddit have to offer.

As this person explains, imposing your dog is rude.

Great point!

This person has their dogs boarded.

And she may never even know.

If the step-sister really wants to visit, she should leave her dog at home.

