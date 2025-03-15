Woman Returned A Dress She Bought On Sale, But She Had To Get Creative To Get Her Money Back

It’s always a good idea to try on clothes before buying them, but that doesn’t always work out.

That’s why it’s important to know the store policy for returns and exchanges.

In today’s story, one woman returns a dress she bought, but the store policy is to give a gift card instead of a refund.

She felt defeated at first, but then she had an idea.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Store would not let me return sale item so I changed it for full price dress and got my money back In summer 2019 my brother was getting married and of course I left dress shopping to last minute. So I bought a dress without trying it on, as I was on my lunch break and there was a sale and a lot of people and queues to dressing rooms. I reasoned that the dress was a bit oversized so it could not look bad. I was wrong of course at it did not look oversized but just big and ill fitting.

She thought she would buy something else.

The store had a return policy where you could return any items for 30 days and get the cash back or if the item was on sale then you cannot get the money back but instead get a gift card so you can buy something else there. I went back to the store, got the gift card with an intent to just buy something else, but could not find anything I like or that fits. Went back again after few weeks but still no luck, and I started to think that just getting my money back would be better. I asked the employee if I cannot just return the gift card for money, but no, not possible.

She had an idea.

So while hopelessly wandering around the store I suddenly came up with and idea and went to the same employee. I asked if I buy something from new collection for full price with a gift card then can I return it and get my money back. He was a bit taken a back but confirmed that yes, that is how it works.

This employee was very helpful and honest.

I asked what is the point for the policy then if you can bypass it this easy. He said no one has asked that before, but that employees themselves and their friends are doing it this way. So I took the dress that was right next to counter. He asked me to wait for few days before returning it so it would not look suspicious, and checked me out. Came back to the store 2 days later when another employee was working, returned the dress and got my money back.

