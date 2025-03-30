Woman Struggles With Infertility For Over A Decade, But Her Mother-In-Law Has No Sense Of Discretion

Imagine battling infertility for over a decade, enduring heartbreak after heartbreak, only to have your deepest pain shared without your consent.

That’s exactly what happened when this woman’s stepMIL decided to tell the entire family about her inability to have kids, something she had chosen to keep private.

Read on for the story.

AITAH for being incredibly mad at my stepMIL for telling everyone I wasn’t able to have kids I’ve been married to my husband for 13 years, and we’ve been trying to have a baby for 11 of those. I’ve taken over 300 pregnancy tests in the last two years—309 to be exact—most were negative, a couple were positive, and a few were blank. We’ve gone through 4 rounds of IVF, tried sperm donors, and even had a surrogate, but sadly, she gave birth to a baby who passed away after just two days.

How awful.

Back in 2017, I got pregnant and was so excited; I saw the sac and the baby at 5 weeks, but by 10 weeks, I started bleeding heavily and found out there was no baby. In 2020, I delivered my baby boy, but he didn’t survive. Since then, all my tests have come back negative. The doctors told us we can’t have kids and labeled us as infertile. Only my husband’s stepmom and my mom know about this, and we asked them not to tell anyone else since we just want to keep this private for now.

That’s just terrible.

It’s tough being around the family because my sister-in-law has three little kids, and the other one has two under five. Just seeing those little ones makes me want a baby so much, but I’ve accepted that I can’t have one. My husband has supported me through all of this. Recently, my husband’s stepmom suggested I stop feeling down and start looking into adoption or foster parenting. I reminded her it’s only been a month since we got the news, and we’re just trying to take it slow and process everything. Then, my sister-in-law called asking how I was doing, and I found out my husband’s stepmom had told everyone about our situation. I told her I was fine and not looking to adopt any time soon.

So strong of you.

My husband talked to his stepmom and dad about it, but she just claimed she was trying to help. He (my husband’s dad) said we need to think about adoption, but we just want some time to ourselves. He thinks I’m overreacting and that it’s not how a good parent should act. So, AITAH?

It’s one thing to offer support, but it’s another to completely disregard someone’s boundaries and trauma.

This person says they were WAY out of line.

This person says there is nothing wrong with simply grieving right now.

And this person basically called the parents terrible. Which they are.

StepMIL didn’t just cross the line…she sprinted past it.

Why is this anyone’s business?

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.