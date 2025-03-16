Woman Tells Her Mom Not To Tell Anyone That She’s Pregnant, But Her Mom Tells Everyone She Knows Anyway

When a woman finds out she’s pregnant, it’s often recommended not to tell very many people until the end of the first trimester.

That’s what the woman in this story plans to do, but the problem is that she already told her mom.

Her mom is too excited to keep the secret to herself, and her daughter is wondering if she overreacted.

Read on for the story.

AITA for yelling at my mother for telling everyone she knows I am pregnant. Background: I have been doing IVF for 4+ years, and have had multiple miscarriages. The last time my mother told everyone that she was going to be a grandmother when I was 5 weeks along, I had no idea until I miscarried and got numerous Facebook messages from people I didn’t know about how sorry they were.

She asked her mom not to tell this time.

Not going to lie at the time I got very angry with her and she promised she would never do that again and after some time I forgave her. Cut to now I am again pregnant in a high risk pregnancy and again asked her not to share until I was past the first trimester. We had at least 15 conversations on this specific topic. I am currently about 2.5 months along.

I can see where this is going…

Today I got a message again from some random person I don’t know apparently a friend of hers on Facebook about how happy they were for me. Needless to say. I absolutely lost it with her this time. Her excuse was well if she had of know this people would message me she wouldn’t have told them. Which of course, is absolutely not the friggin point. She says she is just excited and the fact that she waited as long as she did was really good for her.

It gets worse.

I also found out she was sharing my ultrasound pictures as well. Now she’s mad at me for being mad at her and telling me that I shouldn’t be getting mad at her because it’s stressing her out. AITA here? I don’t feel like this was a big ask…

So much confrontation and mounting frustration.

The people of Reddit agree that though OP isn’t quite an AH, she probably should just keep her mouth shut.

This person has a relatable example.

This person feels for OP.

And this person is giving some tough love.



Sometimes, excitement overrides respect, and boundaries get trampled in the process.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.