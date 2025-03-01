Woman With Seizures Used The Accessible Stall When There Was A Wheelchair User Behind Her, So They Called Her A Jerk Because They Didn’t Understand Her Condition

The accessible toilet is meant for people who have a hard time using regular stalls.

This person suffers from seizures and finds it easier to use an accessible stall than a regular sized stall.

Now she’s wondering if she should’ve made an exception since a woman in a wheelchair also needed to use the accessible stall.

AITA for using the accessible stall when there was a wheelchair user behind me. There are a ton of reasons why a person may use the accessible stall. That’s something that I’m very aware of. But I’m also aware that wheelchair users can only use that one stall.

The main reason I use that stall is the same reason I have a service dog. And that’s seizures. I have seizures very often. And I’m not always aware of when I’m starting to have one.

If I’m in a regular-sized stall, and I have a seizure, my body will block the door. Meaning, it would be very difficult for someone to get to me. There’s that safety risk. So I use the accessible stall.

This happened a few hours ago. I went to pick up a package at my city’s UPS store, which is in the mall. Usually, I have my service dog with me but she’s sick. So I had to go by myself.

I ended up having to go to the bathroom. There wasn’t a line for the bathroom, but there was a person who came into the bathroom behind me. That person was a wheelchair user. I did see them, but I went into the accessible stall.

I used the toilet and left the stall as fast as I could so I don’t make the person wait too long. When I got out of the stall, the woman looked me in the face. She told me that it was a jerk move to use the stall, when I knew she was there.

I brushed it off at first because I know how many reasons there are for using that stall. But talking to some of my friends, they told me that I was a jerk because I didn’t let her use the bathroom first.

So I think what if I actually was a jerk in this case? AITA for using the accessible stall? Since there was a wheelchair user behind me and there was only one accessible stall?

There was no way for the person in the wheelchair to understand why she chose to use the accessible stall. If the wheelchair person had known, she might’ve been more understanding.

Not all disabilities are visible.

